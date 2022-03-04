Indian embassy issues hotline number for evacuated citizens still in Romania
The Indian embassy in Romania on Friday issued a hotline number for Indians who have been evacuated from Ukraine and are still in Romania.
" 40 725964976 is the 24x7 hotline number for any Indians evacuated from Ukraine and still in Romania. Please call for any assistance required," the embassy said in a Tweet.
Meanwhile, three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.
"#OperationGanga Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary," The Indian Air Force tweeted.
The Ministry of External Affairs has said that more than 7,400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in the next two days. Further, 3,500 persons are expected to be brought back on Friday and over 3900 on March 5.
Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.
Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.
-
56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.