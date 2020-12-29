e-paper
Home / World News / Indian lobby in US creating narrative against Pak: Imran Khan

Indian lobby in US creating narrative against Pak: Imran Khan

The Pakistan prime minister asked the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America to make efforts to counter the Indian lobby in the US.

world Updated: Dec 29, 2019 05:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a press conference.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a press conference.(Reuters image)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the “powerful” Indian lobby in America was playing a key role in strengthening India’s narrative against Pakistan, which was affecting the US policies for his country.

Speaking at a meeting of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), Khan said, “India’s lobby in America right now is far more powerful than Pakistan’s. India’s point of view always overshadows that of Pakistan and American policies for Pakistan are affected by that viewpoint.”

The Pakistan prime minister asked the APPNA to make efforts to counter the Indian lobby in the US.

The prime minister said the Pakistan government wishes to have an institutional arrangement with APPNA, calling it the most powerful and influential Pakistani group overseas.

Khan said India may launch a false-flag operation in Pakistan-occupied to divert attention from domestic issues.

