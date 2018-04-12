Indian man jailed in Dubai for e-mailing porn clips to 13-yr-old girl

An Indian man has been jailed for three months by a Dubai court for sending email videos of pornographic content to his friend’s 13-year-old daughter and molesting her during home visits.

The teenage girl’s mother, also from India, was checking out on her email when she realised that her daughter had received a number of e-mails containing porn clips in August 2017.

When the mother confronted her daughter, she told her that the 27-year-old family friend had been constantly touching her indecently during visits and had emailed her indecent clips, the Gulf News reported.

In February, the Dubai Court of First Instance jailed the Indian defendant for three months for molesting the teenager and sending her porn clips to her email account.

The accused had appealed his primary judgement and asked the Appeal Court to acquit him. But he lost his appeal yesterday and was sentenced to three months in jail, the report said.