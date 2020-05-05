Indian-origin man in UK jailed for offensive graffiti

indians-abroad

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:38 IST

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 52 weeks imprisonment after admitting writing offensive graffiti at a number of locations across the city centre in Leicester, some of which was deemed to be racially or religiously aggravated.

The Leicestershire police said on Tuesday that Amit Divecha, 41, pleaded guilty to being responsible for the graffiti found at places including the Boer War Memorial in Town Hall Square and outside a Hindu temple. The city has a large population of Indian origin.

Other graffiti, which was written using a black marker pen, was found on walls outside different businesses and premises in the city. CCTV was analysed by police and Divecha was identified by an officer, the police said.

Divecha pleaded guilty to eight counts of racially/religious aggravated criminal damage and 12 counts of criminal damage when he appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court. He also admitted one count of possession of class A drugs and one count of possession of class B drugs.

Police constable Sam Burton said: “”The damage caused in the city centre was extremely offensive and a full investigation was undertaken to quickly bring the person responsible to justice”.

“Thankfully Divecha was identified and arrested quickly before he could cause further offence to others. The street cleaning and care team at Leicester city council also ensured the damage was cleared away quickly”.

“We will not tolerate any form of hate against our communities and will investigate any such incidents thoroughly”.