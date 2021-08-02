Indian prime minister to chair UNSC meet on Aug 9

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level debate at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on maritime security on August 9 and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will preside over meetings on peacekeeping and counter-terrorism on August 18 and 19 respectively.

Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to chair - although virtually - a meeting of the UN Security Council. India holds the rotating presidency of the UNSC for August.

Jaishankar will chair his meetings in person.

T S Tirumurti, the Indian permanent representative to the UN, presided over the Security Council’s proceedings for the first day o n Monday.

India is focusing on three critical issues during its presidency - maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism - marking them as signature events that, as Tirumurti announced on Monday, will be chaired by the prime minister and the external affairs minister.