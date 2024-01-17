close_game
close_game
News / World News / Iran after air strike: ‘Pakistan friendly and brotherly country'

Iran after air strike: ‘Pakistan friendly and brotherly country'

ByMallika Soni
Jan 17, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran's attack on "Pakistan's soil" was a response to the Jaish al-Adl group's recent deadly attacks on the city of Rask.

Iran's top diplomat said that the country targeted an "Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan after Islamabad said the strike killed two children. Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, “None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones”, adding, “The so-called Jaish al-Adl group, which is an Iranian terrorist group, was targeted.”

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gestures during a discussion at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos.(AP)
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gestures during a discussion at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos.(AP)

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran's attack on "Pakistan's soil" was a response to the Jaish al-Adl group's recent deadly attacks on the city of Rask.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The strike in Pakistan came after Iran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against "anti-Iranian terrorist groups".

Read more: Taiwan reports first major post-election Chinese military activity

"The group has taken shelter in some parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province," he said, adding that "we've talked with Pakistani officials several times on this matter".

Iran's foreign minister asserted that Tehran respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan but would not "allow the country's national security to be compromised or played with".

What has Pakistan said on the strike?

Pakistan condemned the strike near the nations' shared border and recalled its ambassador from Iran while blocking Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad. Pakistani caretaker PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar also met Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of Davos, Associated Press reported.

What we know on Jaish al-Adl attacks in Iran?

At attack on January 10 on a police station in Rask killed a policeman, almost a month after 11 police officers were killed in a similar attack in the area. Both attacks were claimed by Jaish al-Adl which Iran has blacklisted as a "terrorist" group.

What Iran foreign minister said on Mossad HQ attack?

The foreign minister said that Tehran shared intelligence with Iraq about what it said were activities of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On