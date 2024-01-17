Iran after air strike: ‘Pakistan friendly and brotherly country'

Iran's top diplomat said that the country targeted an "Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan after Islamabad said the strike killed two children. Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, “None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones”, adding, “The so-called Jaish al-Adl group, which is an Iranian terrorist group, was targeted.” Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gestures during a discussion at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos.(AP)

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran's attack on "Pakistan's soil" was a response to the Jaish al-Adl group's recent deadly attacks on the city of Rask.

The strike in Pakistan came after Iran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against "anti-Iranian terrorist groups".

"The group has taken shelter in some parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province," he said, adding that "we've talked with Pakistani officials several times on this matter".

Iran's foreign minister asserted that Tehran respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan but would not "allow the country's national security to be compromised or played with".

What has Pakistan said on the strike?

Pakistan condemned the strike near the nations' shared border and recalled its ambassador from Iran while blocking Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad. Pakistani caretaker PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar also met Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of Davos, Associated Press reported.

What we know on Jaish al-Adl attacks in Iran?

At attack on January 10 on a police station in Rask killed a policeman, almost a month after 11 police officers were killed in a similar attack in the area. Both attacks were claimed by Jaish al-Adl which Iran has blacklisted as a "terrorist" group.

What Iran foreign minister said on Mossad HQ attack?

The foreign minister said that Tehran shared intelligence with Iraq about what it said were activities of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.