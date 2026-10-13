Iran Is Fortifying Nuclear Sites and Rallying Its People for a Return to Fighting

Iran is fortifying its defenses, rallying loyalists and threatening a wider, harsher response against the U.S. and its Gulf allies as it prepares for potential American attacks after the midterms and seeks to deter them. Vehicles drive past a huge billboard depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the U.N. General Assembly while seats are empty, referring to some delegations leaving the hall during his address in September, at the Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (AP Photo) Iranian officials have warned publicly and in private conversations with regional officials that the Islamic Republic will respond with further escalation across the Middle East if the U.S. launches new strikes. Satellite images show Iran is strengthening sensitive locations, including nuclear sites and border areas, to make them more resilient to attacks. The government is also preparing Iranians for renewed war, sending paramilitary forces to read war stories to kindergartners, advertising training in firing shoulder-mounted antiaircraft missiles and holding rallies. Iran has little ability to defend against attacks from advanced U.S. jets, high-altitude bombers or cruise missiles, giving it an incentive to try to deter such attacks with threats. The belligerent tone also serves as a distraction from the deepening economic misery Iranians are experiencing as the U.S. toughens sanctions and pressures airlines not to fly to the country, tightening the blockade. “The war footing is serving them well for now due to an impasse on many fronts—diplomatically, economically and politically,” said Sanam Vakil, Middle East director at London’s Chatham House think tank. “With a new war, the Islamic Republic could dig itself out of the cul-de-sac it has dug for itself.” In an attempt to deter a potential attack, some Iranian officials have hinted that their forces could conduct land incursions into neighboring countries, according to people familiar with the warnings. Iran’s top national security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said on Sunday that Tehran could target the United Arab Emirates, which has largely escaped being attacked since late spring, as well as data centers and internet cables across the region.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Tehran has separately warned Arab officials that it could strike regional targets including Saudi oil facilities in the event of a renewed conflict, some of the people said. That would add to the threat Saudi Arabia faces from Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, who attacked its capital’s international airport over the weekend. The U.S. military has itself been gearing up for a possible return to fighting. A third aircraft carrier strike group and another Marine expeditionary unit are steaming toward the Middle East, and the Pentagon is weighing sending additional air-defense equipment and munitions to bases in the region, The Wall Street Journal has reported. While President Trump last week ruled out an attack before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, he has publicly mulled hitting Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site, and U.S. officials have said that the military is preparing a range of options for new strikes. The efforts by both sides to shore up their fighting capacity underscore how, more than seven months into the war, neither side feels compelled to give up a fight that is largely deadlocked. Instead, both are trying to break the logjam in their favor. The U.S. has ramped up its economic pressure campaign and is guiding tankers through the Strait of Hormuz with increasing success. Iran has stepped up its strikes on vessels in the Persian Gulf area. At least three commercial vessels were hit over the weekend in and around the strait, according to U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, which is affiliated with the Royal Navy. A drone attack set a fire on Emirati tanker Petro Dolphin near Oman on Sunday, leaving two Indian sailors missing. The missile attack by Houthi militants on the airport in Riyadh killed at least 13 people and injured hundreds more on Saturday, the single deadliest attack on the U.S. or its Gulf allies in the conflicts related to the Iran war.

Iranian-made missiles stand beside a portrait of supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran.