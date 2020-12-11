e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iran protests to Turkey over alleged ‘meddling’ by Erdogan

Iran protests to Turkey over alleged ‘meddling’ by Erdogan

Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem about the division of Azerbaijan’s territory between Russia and Iran in the 19th century. Tehran appeared concerned his remarks could fan separatist tendencies among Iran’s Azeri minority.

world Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Dubai
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(AP)
         

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey’s ambassador on Friday over what it said was “meddlesome” remarks by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem about the division of Azerbaijan’s territory between Russia and Iran in the 19th century. Tehran appeared concerned his remarks could fan separatist tendencies among Iran’s Azeri minority.

“The Turkish ambassador was informed that the era of territorial claims and expansionist empires is over,” the Foreign Ministry said on its website. “Iran does not allow anyone to meddle in its territorial integrity.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted earlier: “President Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas...from (the) Iranian motherland.” “NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan,” Zarif said, referring to the northwest region of Iran where many of its ethnic Azeris live.

tags
top news
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In