Home / World News / 8 new coronavirus deaths reported in Iran, taking the total toll to 34

8 new coronavirus deaths reported in Iran, taking the total toll to 34

An additional 143 cases have been detected over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections to 388, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

world Updated: Feb 28, 2020 17:45 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
Among the new cases, 64 were in the capital Tehran, while the number of provinces hit by the outbreak rose to 24, Jahanpour said.
Among the new cases, 64 were in the capital Tehran, while the number of provinces hit by the outbreak rose to 24, Jahanpour said.(VIA REUTERS)
         

Iran on Friday reported eight new deaths from coronavirus, taking its overall toll to 34, as the number of infections jumped again in the Islamic republic, among the worst-hit countries.

An additional 143 cases have been detected over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 388, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

It is the highest number of new cases for a single day since Iran announced its first confirmed infections on February 19 in the Shiite shrine city of Qom.

Among the new cases, 64 were in the capital Tehran, while the number of provinces hit by the outbreak rose to 24, Jahanpour said.

Iran has the highest death toll from the virus outside China, where COVID-19 first emerged.

One of Iran’s seven vice presidents, Massoumeh Ebtekar, and deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi are among several senior officials who have been infected.

