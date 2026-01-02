Iran says US bases ‘legitimate targets’ after Trump's 'locked-loaded' warning amid Tehran unrest

Iran’s parliament speaker on Friday warned that US military bases and forces in the region would be considered “legitimate targets” if the US takes aggressive action, following President Donald Trump’s threat of intervention over the protests in Iran. At least seven people died in Iran amid clashes.(AP)

The warning came hours after a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, said that any US interference in Iran’s internal unrest would lead to chaos across the region.

Earlier, Trump issued a strong statement, saying the United States would intervene if Iranian authorities used lethal force against peaceful demonstrators amid ongoing nationwide protests.

At least seven people died in Iran amid clashes between security forces and protesters as protests have rocked Iran since Sunday.

The unrest reflects mounting public anger over worsening economic conditions.

The protests started in Tehran, where shopkeepers gathered to criticise the government’s response to a steep drop in the national currency, weak economic growth and rising prices. Official figures show inflation reached 42.5 per cent in December.

Iranian government's response to the protests

Iran’s civilian government, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, has tried to show a willingness to engage with protesters.

“From an Islamic perspective... if we do not resolve the issue of people’s livelihoods, we will end up in Hell,” he said at an event aired on state television.

However, Pezeshkian has admitted his options are limited as the rial has sharply weakened, with one dollar now valued at around 1.4 million rials.

Iran’s prosecutor general said on Wednesday that peaceful economic protests were valid, but warned that any effort to create insecurity would face a “decisive response”.

