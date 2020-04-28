e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iraq officials say IS targets intelligence bureau; 3 wounded

Iraq officials say IS targets intelligence bureau; 3 wounded

There was no claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group, which was largely defeated in Iraq in 2017 but still maintains sleeper cells to target Iraqi forces.

world Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:14 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Baghdad
A view of a maternity hospital damaged from the war against Islamic State militants in east Mosul, Iraq.
A view of a maternity hospital damaged from the war against Islamic State militants in east Mosul, Iraq. (REUTERS/Representative Photo)
         

A militant wearing a suicide vest struck an intelligence bureau in northern Iraq on Tuesday, wounding at least three members of the security personnel, Iraqi officials said, blaming the attack on the Islamic State group.

Iraqi security forces had spotted two men, one wearing an explosive vest and a driver, approaching the gate of the Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate in the Qadisiyah neighborhood in the northern city of Kirkuk, a security official said.

The man hurled a grenade and then detonated his explosives vest before entering the premises, the official said. The other man, apparently the driver, sped away from the the scene.

There was no claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group, which was largely defeated in Iraq in 2017 but still maintains sleeper cells to target Iraqi forces. Suicide bombings were a hallmark of the militant group, which at the height of its power in 2014 controlled nearly a third of both Iraq and Syria.

A senior Iraqi intelligence official told The Associated Press that the department “had knowledge that Daesh would carry out a suicide operation against the Intelligence Directorate, but we did not know on which day.”

Daesh is an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group. Both the security official and the senior intelligence official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

The attack was the first attempted suicide bombing in recent months, coming amid minor IS attacks in the provinces of Kirkuk, Diyala and Salahaddin. The provinces’ rugged terrain is difficult to police and a territorial dispute between the federal government in Baghdad and Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region has led to security gaps in the area.

The US-led coalition recently withdrew troops from its bases in the region, including in Kirkuk, in line with a planned drawdown of forces that would reduce the coalition’s presence to bases in Baghdad and the western Anbar province.

tags
top news
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Pak gets 4-month reprieve as FATF suspends activities due to Covid-19 crisis
Pak gets 4-month reprieve as FATF suspends activities due to Covid-19 crisis
Covid-19 update: India’s tally rises to 29,974 cases, 937 deaths recorded
Covid-19 update: India’s tally rises to 29,974 cases, 937 deaths recorded
Plasma therapy not approved treatment for Covid-19, can be dangerous, says Centre
Plasma therapy not approved treatment for Covid-19, can be dangerous, says Centre
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Indian-origin man in UK spits in cop’s face, lies about being Covid-19 +ve
Indian-origin man in UK spits in cop’s face, lies about being Covid-19 +ve
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news