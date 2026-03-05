Fact-check: Kurds have breached border and launched an offensive against Iran? New videos emerge

The day after it was first reported that Iranian Kurds, based in Iraq, are planning to launch an offensive against Iran, several alleged videos emerged on social media. Fox News on Wednesday reported that ‘thousands’ of Kurds have already ‘launched a ground offensive into Iran’ following talks with the Trump administration. Kurdish forces stand at the roadside as vehicles of the Syrian government's internal security forces enter the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh (AFP)

Video emerges Fox host Will Cain and army veteran Bill Roggio discussed the latest development on Wednesday.

“Fox News Alert: big breaking news in the last 30 minutes. US officials are telling Fox that thousands of Iraqi Kurds have launched a ground offensive into Iran. Bill Roggio is a senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and a US Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Bill, what do you make of this news with the Iraqi Kurds?” Cain said.

“Well, it’s very soon, but this appears to be an Iranian Kurdish group known as the PJAK. This group is actually listed by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization—also listed by Iran and Turkey. It’s akin to the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which operates in Iraq and Syria. We have to be very cautious about dealing with groups like this,” Roggio replied.

Meanwhile, videos of the alleged launch appeared on social media.