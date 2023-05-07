Is Tucker Carlson planning to take down Fox News with his own media empire?

Amidst rumors of a brewing media showdown, Tucker Carlson, the renowned conservative commentator, and erstwhile Fox News luminary, appears to be gearing up for an audacious move. Sources close to Carlson told Axios that he is contemplating launching his very own media venture, tailored to his devoted following. Word has it that he has even been courted by right-leaning networks such as Newsmax and Rumble, who have reportedly outbid his Fox News salary. Notwithstanding, Carlson remains under contract with Fox News until January 2025, and the network has attempted to sideline him with a $20 million per annum incentive not to work. FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017.(REUTERS)

Axios has learned that Carlson has been in talks with Elon Musk about working together, though the specifics of the conversation were not disclosed. Carlson's camp also claims that media suitors are getting more aggressive about following up on their offers, viewing him as an increasingly hot commodity. Carlson's departure from Fox News has rocked the conservative news world, and he has been using his social media platforms to tease his next move, telling his followers that he'll see them soon.

Rumors swirl around Carlson as insiders reveal he's gearing up to chart a new course and enlist allies to take on Fox News. Allegedly, he's amassed a crew of bare-knuckle fighters from the Trump camp, but Carlson's preference is to handle things with finesse. The rift between Carlson and Fox News has reached a boiling point, with even former network star Megyn Kelly weighing in, likening the conservative backlash to Bud Light and dubbing the network "#Foxweiser" in response to her followers' outcry.

If Carlson is successful in his bid to create his own media empire, it could reshape the conservative news world, and Fox News could lose some of its viewership. Carlson's millions of fans, who are fiercely loyal to him, would likely follow him to his new venture. However, it remains to be seen whether Carlson can succeed in taking on his former employer and carving out a new niche in the media landscape. For now, all eyes are on Carlson and his next move.