News / World News / Islamic State claims responsibility for twin blasts in Iran that killed over 100 people

Islamic State claims responsibility for twin blasts in Iran that killed over 100 people

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 10:14 PM IST

The group posted the statement on its affiliate Telegram channels.

The Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for two explosions that resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people and left many others injured during a ceremony in Iran commemorating the late commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020. The Islamic State issued a statement claiming responsibility for the explosions on its affiliated Telegram channels.

People gather near a body lying on the ground at the scene of explosions during a ceremony held to mark the death of late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.(via REUTERS)

The first blast, occurring around 2:45 pm, was confirmed as a result of a "suicide bomber" by investigators, as reported by the official IRNA news agency. Ongoing investigations suggested that the second explosion, located approximately 700 meters from Soleimani's grave, was likely caused by another suicide bomber, according to an "informed source" cited by IRNA. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attributed the attacks to "evil and criminal enemies" of the Islamic republic and pledged a "harsh response."

The statements from Mohammad Jamshidi, President Ebrahim Raisi's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, and Esmail Qaani, the current Quds Force commander, suggested that they believed the recent attack in Kerman, Iran, was orchestrated by the United States and Israel. Jamshidi specifically mentioned that terrorism is viewed as a tool in this context.

However, Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group, pointed out that the attack doesn't seem to follow the typical pattern of Israeli covert operations in Iran, which have previously targeted officials and nuclear scientists. Vaez suggested that the attack's characteristics align more with methods associated with the Islamic State (IS).

(With inputs from agencies)

