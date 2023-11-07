close_game
News / World News / 'Seen what happens when we don't': Benjamin Netanyahu's plan for Gaza after war

‘Seen what happens when we don’t’: Benjamin Netanyahu's plan for Gaza after war

ByMallika Soni
Nov 07, 2023 06:12 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel is waging an offensive, now in its second month, that aims to destroy Hamas.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he sees his country having security control over Gaza for an indefinite period. Israel will maintain that role even after fighting in the besieged territory ends, he said in an interview with ABC News.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference.(Reuters)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference.(Reuters)

“Israel for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it,” Benjamin Netanyahu said, adding, “When we don’t have that security responsibility what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine.”

This come as as Israel is waging an offensive, now in its second month, that aims to destroy Hamas after the terrorist group stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people and abducting more than 240 others.

Over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry while Israel has focused mostly on the north urging civilians to move south via an evacuation corridor. It has also carried out numerous attacks in the south when it identifies Hamas operatives or targets, its military said.

Israel's foreign policy adviser Ophir Falk said, “There are a number of options being discussed for the day after Hamas. The common denominators of all the plans are that 1) there is no Hamas 2) Gaza is demilitarized, 3) Gaza is deradicalized.”

Peter Lerner, an Israeli military spokesman, told Bloomberg Radio, “Gaza City is the hub of Hamas operations that is the center of government. I would say it’s the center of gravity. So obviously that is a very, very substantial focus point of our activities. The situation on the ground requires a paradigm change. It requires a new reality for Israelis and Palestinians like one where both sides of the border live without the risk of terrorism or death. And indeed, the reality as as I’ve said, it needs to change and it needs to change now.”

Sign out