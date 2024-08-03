Middle East tensions rise after Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh's death; US to send more jets, warships | 10 points

Tensions remain high in the Middle East days after the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a key commander of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Beirut. Protesters hold posters of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr and assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Sanaa, Yemen on August 3.(Reuters)

Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah have already vowed revenge on Israel – which is already into the nearly 10-month war in Gaza – for the acts. They also blame the United States for the killings. Follow LIVE updates here.

Ismail Haniyeh was killed on July 31 after he had attended the swearing-in of the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran. The 62-year-old, who lived in Qatar, was the head of the political bureau of Hamas, which has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Prior to Haniyeh's killing, Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut on July 30. The air strike also cost the lives of three women and two young siblings. Israel claims Shukr was responsible for the rocket fire that killed 12 youths in the annexed Golan Heights on July 27.

At least 39,550 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the nearly 10 months since Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack on Israel triggered their latest war.

Here's the latest on what's happening in the Middle Eat