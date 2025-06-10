Israel strikes Houthi terror targets in Yemen's Hodeidah Port

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port, the country's army said Tuesday. Israeli Navy missile ships struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terrorists in the Hudaydah Port in Yemen, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement. Protesters hold weapons, during a demonstration of predominantly Houthi supporters to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to condemn US strikes in Yemen.(REUTERS)

On Monday, the Israeli forces urged the evacuation of three Houthi-controlled ports – Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif.

The strikes, carried out by the Israeli Navy, targeted the docks at the Al Hodeidah port, along the Red Sea, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said.

There were no reports of any immediate casualties in the two strikes, Reuters reported.

Israel and Yemen have engaged in a volley of airstrikes on each other amid the former's ongoing war in Gaza. The Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, have launched fire at Israel and at ships travelling via the Red Sea, leading to a disruption of global trade.

Israel says Hodeidah port used for terrorist activities

The IDF said that the Hodeidah port was being used to advance terrorist activities in the region. “The Hudaydah Port is used to transfer weapons and to exploit civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities,” the IDF said in a post on X.

They also said that the strikes had been carried out in response to the “repeated missile and UAV attacks on Israeli territory”. The IDF added that advance warnings had been issued to the people residing in the area to “mitigate the risk of harm to uninvolved civilians in the area”. Israel has weakened Iran's allies – Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, carrying out retaliatory strikes in the region.

The country has also managed to intercept most missiles or drones launched on its territory. The Houthis had stepped up its attacks on Israel last month, with the IDF saying that it intercepted missiles launched from Yemen on May 22.