Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

‘It was wrong not to take Boris Johnson seriously’: Emmanuel Macron

“He may be a colourful character sometimes but we all are at times. He’s got a temper, but he’s a leader with a real strategic vision. Those who didn’t take him seriously were wrong,” Macron told a news conference after an EU summit.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:32 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron. (REUTERS)
         

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, had been underestimated.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 08:32 IST

