Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral, hands over letter from Modi to Tarique Rahman

External affairs minister S Jaishankar reached Dhaka on Wednesday to attend former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia’s funeral and expressed condolences on behalf of India. After arriving in Dhaka, Jaishankar also met Zia's son and acting chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman. Jaishankar also met Zia's son Tarique Rahman.(X/@DrSJaishankar)

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia. Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He added, “Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India.”

Funeral prayers for Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.

Large numbers of people gathered outside Bangladesh’s national parliament complex in the capital on Wednesday to take part in the funeral prayers for Khaleda Zia.

Crowds from Dhaka and other areas began moving towards the site on Manik Mia Avenue, near the parliament building, from early morning onwards.

Zia’s coffin, covered in the national flag of Bangladesh, was transported in a van from the hospital to her residence and later to the prayer venue, accompanied by security personnel and party workers.

PM Modi mourns Zia's death

Leaders from around the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as ousted Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was also her political rival, expressed grief over her death and praised her contributions to the country.

PM Modi paid tribute to Zia, saying that as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, her role in the country’s progress and in strengthening India-Bangladesh ties would always be remembered.

He also spoke about his “warm meeting” with her in Dhaka in 2015. “We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership,” he added.

Khaleda will be laid to rest beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at around 3:30 pm, with state honours.

Earlier on Tuesday, after Zia’s death, Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus announced three days of national mourning and a one-day general holiday.