Japan PM Fumio Kishida's support declines as country sees rising Covid cases
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government slipped in two major polls as the country battles record Covid cases but the approval rate still remained at some of the highest levels that any premier has seen in years.
Approval for Kishida’s cabinet fell 2 percentage points to 58% in a poll by the Nikkei newspaper from July 29 to 31, reaching its second-lowest level in its polling since he took office in October. The approval rate in a separate poll released Sunday by Kyodo News was at 51%, the lowest in its tracking for his government.
Despite the fall, Kishida still enjoys some of the highest numbers for any leader of a major democracy. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party scored a major victory in upper house elections in July two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The vote opened the way for a “golden three years” in which Kishida need not face another national election, and gave the premier time to advance his policies for economic recovery.
But worries are mounting about surging coronavirus numbers after the World Health Organization said last week Japan topped the planet in new weekly Covid-19 cases. About half the respondents to the Nikkei poll said they thought restrictions on activities were needed to curb the spread of infections.
Japan has posted one of the developed world’s lowest death rates from Covid-19 while avoiding lockdowns as businesses and eateries have largely abided by government requests at virus peaks to curb hours and operations. Residents embraced mask wearing during the early days of the pandemic and usage remains almost universal even though the government relaxed its recommendation for outdoors.
Ukrainian shipment of grain leaves Odessa port, first since Russian invasion
Ukraine has made its first shipment of grain since Russia's invasion, marking a small but crucial first step toward unlocking the millions of tons of grains piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies. President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine and vowed to respond “with lightning speed to anyone who decides to encroach on our sovereignty and freedom.” Fighting was underway in most of the southern Kherson region, Ukraine's military said.
Euro zone factory activity contracts in July amid recession fears
Manufacturing activity across the euro zone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand, a survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.8 in July from June's 52.1, just ahead of a preliminary reading of 49.6 but its first time below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction since June 2020.
PLA will not ‘sit idly by’, warns China on possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan
China on Monday warned that its military will “not sit idly by” if the US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that Beijing claims as its own. Speaking at the foreign ministry briefing, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China would like to warn the US again that the “People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by” if Pelosi visits Taiwan.
Liz Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest
British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as Tory members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street. Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi joined other luminaries of Boris Johnson's cabinet in backing the foreign secretary against Truss's lagging rival his predecessor in the Treasury, Rishi Sunak. Sunak's resignation from the scandal-tainted Johnson's cabinet helped spark a ministerial exodus that forced the prime minister out last month.
Mauritius Telecom CEO, who leaked Indian team visit, under lens for China links
A scandalous connection between Chinese technology company Huawei and the former CEO of Mauritius Telecom could have a huge impact on India's national security, if not for the Mauritius government declaring a war on Huawei which has strongly penetrated the telecommunications sector in the island nation. In a letter to MT employees, Sherry Singh said he's unable to continue as CEO without “compromising my values”, adding that it was “not an option” for him.
