Japanese health minister confirms nation’s first coronavirus death

An octogenarian woman in Kanagawa prefecture has been the first Japanese victim of the novel coronavirus.

world Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:43 IST
Agence France-Presse
Tokyo
A doctor disinfects a room for medical staff with sanitizing equipment at a community health service center in China’s Hubei. Japan has confirmed that an 80-year-old woman died due to contracting coronavirus disease.
A doctor disinfects a room for medical staff with sanitizing equipment at a community health service center in China’s Hubei. Japan has confirmed that an 80-year-old woman died due to contracting coronavirus disease. (REUTERS/Representative Picture )
         

A woman in her 80s has become the first person with the new coronavirus to die in Japan, the country’s health minister said Thursday, cautioning it was not clear if the virus caused her death.

“The relationship between the new coronavirus and the death of the person is still unclear,” Katsunobu Kato said at a late-night briefing.

“This is the first death of a person who tested positive.”

