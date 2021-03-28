IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Japan to issue digital vaccine passport: Report
Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport.(AP File Photo )
Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport.(AP File Photo )
world news

Japan to issue digital vaccine passport: Report

The app is focused on foreigners staying in Japan and returning to their respective home countries, according to the report.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 06:37 AM IST

Japan is set to issue digital health certificates to citizens who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, joining China, the EU and other countries that have adopted similar measures aimed at opening up overseas travel, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.

In line with international standards, the certificate can be managed on a mobile app, allowing the carrier to present the proof of vaccination when boarding a plane or checking in to a hotel, the report said.

The app is also focused on foreigners staying in Japan and returning to their respective home countries, according to the report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP