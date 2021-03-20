IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Joe Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:06 PM IST

Somehow, they didn’t see it coming.

Within weeks of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, the Biden administration had reversed many of the most maligned Trump-era immigration policies, including deporting children seeking asylum who arrived alone at the US-Mexico border and forcing migrants to wait in Mexico as they made their case to stay in the United States.

While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants. Career immigration officials had warned there could be a surge after the presidential election and the news that the Trump policies, widely viewed as cruel, were being reversed.

Now officials are scrambling to build up capacity to care for some 14,000 migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way — and the administration finds itself on its heels in the face of criticism that it should have been better prepared to deal with a predictable predicament.

“They should have forecasted for space (for young migrants) more quickly,” said Ronald Vitiello, a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and chief of Border Patrol who has served in Republican and Democratic administrations. “And I think in hindsight, maybe they should have waited until they had additional shelter space before they changed the policies.”

The situation at the southern border is complex.

Since Biden’s inauguration, the US has seen a dramatic spike in the number of people encountered by border officials. There were 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children encountered in February — an increase of 168% and 63%, respectively, from the month before, according to the Pew Research Center. That creates an enormous logistical challenge because children, in particular, require higher standards of care and coordination across agencies.

Still, the encounters of both unaccompanied minors and families are lower than they were at various points during the Trump administration, including in spring 2019. That May, authorities encountered more than 55,000 migrant children, including 11,500 unaccompanied minors, and about 84,500 migrants traveling in family units.

Career immigration officials, overwhelmed by the earlier surges, have long warned the flow of migrants to the border could ramp up again.

Migrant children are sent from border holding cells to other government facilities until they are released to a sponsor. That process was slowed considerably by a Trump administration policy of “enhanced vetting,” in which details were sent to immigration officials and some sponsors wound up getting arrested, prompting some to fear picking up children over worries of being deported. Biden has reversed that policy, so immigration officials hope the process will speed up now.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly laid blame for the current situation on the previous administration, arguing that Biden inherited a mess resulting from President Donald Trump's undermining and weakening of the immigration system.

The White House also points to Biden’s decision to deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known for helping communities in the aftermath of a natural disaster, to support efforts to process the growing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the border.

Biden and others have pushed back on the notion that what's happening now is a “crisis.”

“We will have, I believe, by next month enough of those beds to take care of these children who have no place to go,” Biden said in a recent ABC News interview, when asked whether his administration should have anticipated the surge in young unaccompanied migrants as well as families and adults. He added, “Let’s get something straight though. The vast majority of people crossing the border are being sent back ... immediately sent back.”

Adam Isacson, an analyst at the human rights advocacy group Washington Office on Latin America, said Republicans’ insistence that there is a “crisis” at the border is overwrought, but that the surge in migrants was predictable.

He called it a perfect storm of factors: hurricanes that hit Central America last fall; the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic; typical seasonal migration patterns; the thousands of Central American migrants already stuck at the border for months; and the persistent scourge of gang violence afflicting Northern Triangle countries — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Isacson said the Biden administration may have been “two or three weeks” slow in preparing for the increase in unaccompanied young migrants and the subsequent housing crunch after announcing in early February it would stop deporting unaccompanied youths.

But Isacson added that the bottleneck was also affected by the lack of cooperation by the Trump administration with the Biden transition.

The Biden administration announced on Feb. 2 it would no longer uphold the Trump administration policy of automatically deporting unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. Two weeks later, the White House announced plans to admit 25,000 asylum-seekers to the US who had been forced to remain in Mexico.

In subsequent weeks, the number of young migrants crossing without adults skyrocketed. Both Customs and Border Protection, and Health and Human Services officials have struggled to house the influx of children. Immigration officials say the number of adult migrants and families trying to enter the US illegally also has surged.

Border patrol officials had encountered more than 29,000 unaccompanied minors since Oct. 1, nearly the same number of youths taken into custody for all of the previous budget year, administration officials say.

“Getting capacity up to deal with the unaccompanied minors is critical, but the numbers just don’t bear out to pointing to a crisis,” Isacson said.

That hasn’t stopped Republicans -- including Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California -- from pillorying Biden.

“It’s more than a crisis. This is a human heartbreak,” said McCarthy, who led a delegation of a dozen fellow House Republicans to El Paso, Texas, on Monday.

Biden is also facing criticism from Republicans that his administration has sent mixed messages.

Critics have focused on public comments from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who earlier this month said the administration's message to migrants was “don’t come now” and a slip by Roberta Jacobson, the White House's lead adviser on the border, who said in Spanish during a recent briefing the “border is not closed,” before correcting herself.

The president and other administration officials in recent days have stepped up efforts to urge migrants not to come. Embassies in Northern Triangle countries are airing public service announcements underscoring the dangers of making the trek north.

Eric Hershberg, director of the Center for Latin American and Latino Studies at American University, said Biden's team faces a powerful counter-narrative as it attempts to persuade desperate Central Americans to stay put: chatter on social media from migrants who successfully made it across the border and smugglers who insist that now is the ideal time.

Hershberg cites a Honduran friend's reaction to US warnings that migrants could face danger on the journey: "You know, you don’t need to go with such uncertainty. You can just stay here and know that you’ll be raped or killed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Joe Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:06 PM IST
While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center(Bloomberg)
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center(Bloomberg)
world news

Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the US government, according to the ministry's tweet.s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Migrants are seen outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the US in Donna, Texas.(AP)
Migrants are seen outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the US in Donna, Texas.(AP)
world news

US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:03 PM IST
In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The contrasting styles suggested that Biden is intent on reversing years of perceived US weakness toward Russia while rejecting Trump's 2020 campaign allegations that he's not tough enough on China.(Bloomberg)
The contrasting styles suggested that Biden is intent on reversing years of perceived US weakness toward Russia while rejecting Trump's 2020 campaign allegations that he's not tough enough on China.(Bloomberg)
world news

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Moscow and Beijing both fired back, setting the stage for months, if not more, of escalating tensions that are unlikely to be resolved without intense discussions at the leadership level and major concessions from all sides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, taking to Twitter, also confirmed Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus, as he wished her a swift recovery.(REUTERS)
Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, taking to Twitter, also confirmed Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus, as he wished her a swift recovery.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Confirming that the first lady had contracted the virus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, wished her a speedy recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grace Pai, director of organizing at Chicago’s Asian Americans Advancing Justice branch, works on her computer in her apartment.(AP)
Grace Pai, director of organizing at Chicago’s Asian Americans Advancing Justice branch, works on her computer in her apartment.(AP)
world news

Asian women say US spa shootings point to relentless, racist tropes

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Tuesday’s rampage at three Atlanta-area massage businesses prompted Asian American women to share stories of being sexually harassed or demeaned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk near closed shops in Paris.(AFP)
People walk near closed shops in Paris.(AFP)
world news

Month-long lockdown imposed in parts of France amid frustration and fatigue

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The government announced the new measures on Thursday after a jump in Covid-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women and girls.(REUTERS)
People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women and girls.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

AP, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • The crime had drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with some activists demanding that those involved be hanged in public, and has been closely followed on Pakistani television.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo )
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo )
world news

Britain administers first Covid-19 vaccine dose to half of all adults

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Britain's government has said it is aiming to give at least one shot to everyone over 50 by mid-April, and to every adult by the end of July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul.(AFP)
A medical worker receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul.(AFP)
world news

UK vaccinated over half of its adult population. How other countries have fared?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • As of March 18, the United Kingdom has administered more than 28 million Covid-19 shots that include over 2 million fully vaccinated individuals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lone man walks past shops closed in Peshawar, Pakistan on Saturday. (AP Photo )
A lone man walks past shops closed in Peshawar, Pakistan on Saturday. (AP Photo )
world news

Pakistan may impose smart lockdowns in coming days: Minister amid Covid-19 spike

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:56 PM IST
After reports began to circulate of a nationwide lockdown, Rasheed issued a video statement and said, "I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP / File)
Violent rioters, loyal to Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP / File)
world news

Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • One newer congresswoman said it’s “heartbreaking” to see what has become of the institution she cherished, in the country she has taken an oath to defend from enemies foreign and domestic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo/Representative Image)
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo/Representative Image)
world news

Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report

ANI, Riyadh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP)
world news

Erdogan ousts Central-Bank head, installs interest-rate ally

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Erdogan fired Governor Naci Agbal, who was appointed in November, and gave the job to Sahap Kavcioglu, according to a decree published after midnight on Saturday in the Official Gazette.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lloyd Austin is received by Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Lloyd Austin is received by Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
world news

Discussed India's planned purchase of Russian air defence systems, says Austin

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Austin is making the first visit by a top member of Biden's administration to India as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP