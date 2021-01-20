IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden's return to Paris Agreement just a first step on US climate action
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Joe Biden's return to Paris Agreement just a first step on US climate action

Soon after his inauguration, Biden is expected to issue an executive order to begin rejoining the 2015 climate pact, reversing a decision by predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 AM IST

As Joe Biden leads the United States back into the Paris Agreement on climate change, after taking office Wednesday, diplomats and green groups will breathe a collective sigh of relief - before urging him to step up cuts to U.S. emissions.

Soon after his inauguration, Biden is expected to issue an executive order to begin rejoining the 2015 climate pact, reversing a decision by climate-change skeptic Donald Trump.

The process to re-enter the international accord takes a month, meaning the United States will only officially have been out of the deal for a short time, since exiting in November.

But Trump's hostility to the U.N. climate process and his support for polluting fossil fuels have left Biden's team a lot of catching up to do at home and abroad, policy analysts said.

"Rejoining the Paris Agreement is really the floor, not the ceiling, for the Biden administration on climate," said Jennifer Morgan, CEO of Greenpeace International.

If the U.S. government then moves to help drum up more global ambition to curb rising temperatures, it must be done in a spirit of "partnership and humility, not coming back in and telling everyone what they should be doing", Morgan said.

Rachel Cleetus, climate and energy policy director for the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), said there would be a number of opportunities in 2021 for Biden to help advance "a progressive climate agenda" on the world stage.

Those include the G7 and G20 leaders' summits, and the U.N. climate talks in November.

Biden and his international climate envoy John Kerry should also pursue meetings with other major emitters - as Biden has indicated he will do - "to solidify ways to collectively tackle the climate crisis head-on", she said in a statement.

2030 TARGET

One key task for Washington, after re-entering the Paris climate deal, will be to set a U.S. emissions reduction target for 2030 and produce a stronger national climate action plan.

Signatories to the Paris accord were meant to submit updated plans to cut emissions and adapt to worsening extreme weather and rising seas by the end of 2020 - but due to delays caused by the pandemic only about 70 have done so.

The rest of the plans are expected to be delivered by the time of the postponed COP26 U.N. climate conference, set to be hosted by Britain in November.

The good news for Biden is that support for climate action is growing among U.S. voters.

A December survey of nearly 950 registered voters across the political spectrum found 75% supported U.S. participation in the Paris accord.

As well, 64% said the United States should reduce planet-heating emissions regardless of what others countries do, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication found.

Last week, the Rhodium Group of researchers and analysts said U.S. greenhouse gas emissions fell 10.3% in 2020, the largest drop in the post-World War II era, as coronavirus crippled the economy.

But it warned the dip was not a clear indication that the United States could meet its more ambitious pledge under the Paris Agreement, to cut emissions 28% below 2005 levels by 2025.

Biden has said he plans to set the country on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050, something a growing number of major economies are now promising to do.

But he will first need to announce an emissions-cutting target for 2030 - one experts say must be in the order of 50% below 2005 levels to give the world a chance of holding global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the lower Paris goal.

Youth activists and some green groups have called for even more ambitious targets, saying the United States should aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 if it is to do its "fair share" to fight climate change.

"The United States is the second-largest emitter of carbon emissions from fossil fuels annually and the largest source of cumulative emissions to date. Yet for decades it has not done its fair share to rein in emissions," said Cleetus of the UCS.

CLIMATE FINANCE

Dipti Bhatnagar, coordinator of climate justice and energy programs for Friends of the Earth International, said high-carbon lifestyles in the United States had contributed to "untold suffering" for families in the developing world.

"Droughts are destroying crops, cyclones are leveling homes, and whole nations are literally disappearing," the Mozambican said.

"The livelihoods and dignity of billions of people who didn't create the climate crisis require the Biden administration to take immediate and far-reaching climate action, driven by justice, equity and science.”

Climate finance experts want Biden's government to make good on a promise to the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing nations adopt clean energy and adapt to a warmer world.

Trump refused to deliver $2 billion of an earlier pledge to the fund - and campaigners are now hoping to see this money come through, as well as increased finance for poorer nations to develop cleanly and build their resilience to climate impacts.

Greenpeace's Morgan said the United States should commit in its new climate action plan not to back further development of dirty energy - coal, oil or gas - both on its own territory and overseas.

"Fossil fuels are like weapons of mass destruction - they need to be kept in the ground," she said. (Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; editing by Laurie Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org/climate)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Chinese authorities said on Wednesday 15 million vaccine doses had been delivered, enough for just over 1% of the population.(REUTERS Photo/Representative)
Chinese authorities said on Wednesday 15 million vaccine doses had been delivered, enough for just over 1% of the population.(REUTERS Photo/Representative)
world news

China steps up Covid-19 vaccine drive ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:37 PM IST
China is stepping up its vaccinations as several countries including Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey begin mass vaccination programmes using its vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doses of Indian Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Bhutan(MEA)
Doses of Indian Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Bhutan(MEA)
world news

'Vaccine Maitri': Covid vaccine doses from India reach Bhutan, Maldives

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:38 PM IST
While 100,000 doses reached Maldives, according to Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, “A special flight of India carrying the consignment will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka [on January 21].”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of the inauguration, special prayers for her success were held at the town temple.(AP)
Ahead of the inauguration, special prayers for her success were held at the town temple.(AP)
world news

Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris' native village gears up for her inauguration

AP, Thulasendrapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST
In Harris' maternal grandfather’s hometown of Thulasendrapuram, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, people were jubilant and gearing up for celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
world news

China's Covid-19 vaccine makers apply to join WHO's COVAX scheme

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and CanSino Biologics have applied to join the scheme, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed.(AFP)
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed.(AFP)
world news

Joe Biden to reverse Donald Trump's policies on climate, Covid-19 on first day

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of the Mar-a-Lago estate(AP)
A file photo of the Mar-a-Lago estate(AP)
world news

Trump to make Mar-a-Lago estate permanent home after leaving White House

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The outgoing US President purchased the mansion in 1985 for USD 10 million and turned it into a private club, which has become his winter home during the last four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antibodies in the blood of 16 volunteers in a previous German trial of the vaccine were just as effective against the lab-created mutant strain as they were against the original virus.(AP)
Antibodies in the blood of 16 volunteers in a previous German trial of the vaccine were just as effective against the lab-created mutant strain as they were against the original virus.(AP)
world news

Pfizer, BioNTech shot likely to defeat mutant, new study shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Unlike the earlier study, which focused on one crucial mutation, the new research tested all 10 mutations located on the virus’s spike protein, which helps it bind to cells in the host.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The soldiers were among 25,000 National Guard members sent to secure Wednesday’s inauguration following a Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and fears of more violence.(AFP)
The soldiers were among 25,000 National Guard members sent to secure Wednesday’s inauguration following a Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and fears of more violence.(AFP)
world news

12 people removed from US Capitol duty after background checks: Pentagon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:45 PM IST
“We’re not taking any chances. Anything that’s flagged is brought to the attention of the command,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Secretary of State of the Home Department Priti Patel speaks to the media at Westminster, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
Britain's Secretary of State of the Home Department Priti Patel speaks to the media at Westminster, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
world news

UK death toll 'horrendous' says minister as it nears grim 100,000 mark

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The United Kingdom's official Covid-19 death toll is 91,470 - Europe's worst death figure and the world's fifth worst after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.(Reuters)
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.(Reuters)
world news

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

AFP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
world news

South Korea in talks to secure 40 million doses of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The deal, if agreed, will boost supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the country to 146 million doses, more than enough for its 52 million residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Trump visited only one DC restaurant in last 4 years, that too his own

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
While former President Barack Obama was known for hitting all the trendy hotspots for date nights, Trump, who is known for his love of fast food, has never stepped into a DC fast-food joint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File Photo/AP)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File Photo/AP)
world news

Kamala Harris to take oath as US VP: List of some prominent women leaders

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Harris will be sworn-in as the first woman Vice President of the US on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
world news

Roaring stocks, weaker dollar, tons of debt: Trump's parting gift to Joe Biden

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Here is a look at what has changed in markets over the last four years and what investors have to look forward to over Biden’s term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
world news

US-Canada relations on slippery ground over Keystone XL oil pipeline issue

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said Ottawa will attempt to persuade the Biden administration to allow the oil pipeline to proceed
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP