Justin Trudeau blasted for posting about hockey shortly after Delta crash, ‘Carry on with the fun and games’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being blasted for what many believe was an insensitive post following a Delta Air Lines plane crash. Trudeau posted about a hockey game on social media shortly after the crash, with critics slamming the timing of his post. Justin Trudeau blasted for posting about hockey shortly after Delta crash (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

The plane reportedly flipped on its roof while landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday, February 17. All 80 people on board fortunately survived the crash. Some only suffered relatively minor injuries, the airport’s chief executive said, AP reportedly.

Taking to X, Trudeau shared a clip of the Canadian national team beating out Finland in the 4 Nations competition. In another post later, he wrote about his relationship with Indigenous communities in Canada.

“Captain Canada puts the game away,” Trudeau captioned the clip.

In another post, he wrote, “I made a promise in 2015: To honour Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples and work alongside them — as partners and equals. And it will always be the job of every Prime Minister who follows to uphold that promise.”

‘Don't you sympathize with the Canadians who suffered a plane crash today?’

Trudeau was slammed in the comment section of the post on the indigenous people, with one user writing, “No comment on the plane crash?” one user wrote.

“Don't you sympathize with the Canadians who suffered a plane crash today? Fortunately there were no deaths,” a user wrote on the hockey post. Another commented, “A Canadian built airplane crashed, in the country you apparently are still pretending to be the "leader" of. But carry on with the fun and games.” “A plane crash in Toronto, and cockwomble Trudeau is posting about a hockey game? Are you serious?!?!?!?” one said while another wrote, “This guy is posting hockey crap while a plane crash landed in Toronto. Worst PM in Canadian history!!”