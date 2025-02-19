Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Trudeau blasted for posting about hockey shortly after Delta crash, ‘Carry on with the fun and games’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 19, 2025 12:07 AM IST

Justin Trudeau posted about a hockey game on social media shortly after the crash, with critics slamming the timing of his post.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being blasted for what many believe was an insensitive post following a Delta Air Lines plane crash. Trudeau posted about a hockey game on social media shortly after the crash, with critics slamming the timing of his post.

Justin Trudeau blasted for posting about hockey shortly after Delta crash (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
Justin Trudeau blasted for posting about hockey shortly after Delta crash (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

The plane reportedly flipped on its roof while landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday, February 17. All 80 people on board fortunately survived the crash. Some only suffered relatively minor injuries, the airport’s chief executive said, AP reportedly.

Taking to X, Trudeau shared a clip of the Canadian national team beating out Finland in the 4 Nations competition. In another post later, he wrote about his relationship with Indigenous communities in Canada.

“Captain Canada puts the game away,” Trudeau captioned the clip.

In another post, he wrote, “I made a promise in 2015: To honour Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples and work alongside them — as partners and equals. And it will always be the job of every Prime Minister who follows to uphold that promise.”

‘Don't you sympathize with the Canadians who suffered a plane crash today?’

Trudeau was slammed in the comment section of the post on the indigenous people, with one user writing, “No comment on the plane crash?” one user wrote.

“Don't you sympathize with the Canadians who suffered a plane crash today? Fortunately there were no deaths,” a user wrote on the hockey post. Another commented, “A Canadian built airplane crashed, in the country you apparently are still pretending to be the "leader" of. But carry on with the fun and games.” “A plane crash in Toronto, and cockwomble Trudeau is posting about a hockey game? Are you serious?!?!?!?” one said while another wrote, “This guy is posting hockey crap while a plane crash landed in Toronto. Worst PM in Canadian history!!”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On