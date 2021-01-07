e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Justin Trudeau slams US Capitol chaos, calls it ‘an attack on democracy’

Justin Trudeau slams US Capitol chaos, calls it ‘an attack on democracy’

The Canadian PM’s views were echoed by the country’s foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who tweeted, “Canada is deeply shocked by the situation in Washington, DC”

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:20 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (AFP)
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described the violence unleashed by supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday as “an attack on democracy”.

As the events in Washington, DC unfolded, Trudeau tweeted, “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be.”

His views were echoed by Canada’s foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who tweeted, “Canada is deeply shocked by the situation in Washington, DC. The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy - it must continue and it will. We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people.”

The statements from Canadian leaders came even as small pro-Trump protests also took place in several cities in the country. A convoy of vehicles driven by those describing themselves as “Canadians for President Trump” drove past the US consulate in Toronto.

About a dozen vehicles participated, according to Global News, and they carried “Stop the Steal” flags, reflecting the accusations by Trump that the 2020 election had been lost due to electoral manipulation by supporters of his Democratic Party rival, Joe Biden.

A small demonstration was also staged outside the US consulate in Vancouver, while a rally took place outside the City Hall in Calgary in the province of Alberta.

However, police in these cities did not report any incidents of violence during the course of the protests.

In a separate statement issued by his office, Trudeau said his government was “concerned” over the developments in Washington, DC and was “following the situation minute by minute as it unfolds”.

“We certainly hope things will calm down, but we’re going to keep watching carefully,” he said.

tags
top news
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In