A style expert has revealed that Kate Middelton wore a "very fitting" accessory on Holocaust Memorial Day as she attended events in London, marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Tobias Kormind, the managing director of 77 Diamonds, Europe's largest online diamond jeweller, has opened up about the Princess of Wales’ jewellery choices. Kate Middleton praised for wearing ‘very fitting’ jewellery on Holocaust Memorial Day (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram)

Kate donned a black Catherine Walker coat, a Boden jumper, and Roland Mouret trousers. She was seen carrying a Chanel handbag and wearing Russell and Bromley shoes. She paired her outfit with a Susan Caplan pearl necklace. She also wore earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as a pearl bracelet that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate’s jewellery was ‘very fitting with the day's deeply sombre, emotional and poignant mood’

Kormind told GB News, "For Holocaust Memorial Day, which this year marks 80 years since the liberation of the largest Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, the Princess of Wales chose a beautiful, five-strand pearl necklace by Jewish vintage jeweller Susan Caplan. The Princess also wore the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings which feature pearls that resemble the shape of tears and which she has previously worn for occasions including Prince Philip's funeral.”

Kormind added, “Pearls are sometimes associated with mourning, loss and grief and they felt very fitting with the day's deeply sombre, emotional and poignant mood."

Susan Caplan also took to Instagram to thank Kate for wearing its design. “Today marks 80 years since the Holocaust, and as a Jewish owned brand we are honoured that the Princess of Wales chose to wear our necklace for today’s memorial to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day,” they wrote, sharing photos of Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram also features photos from the event, with the caption, “Marking Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Today we remember the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, victims of Nazi persecution, as well as the victims of more recent genocides, including Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.