Khaki jacket, handcuffs, limping: Footage of Venezuela President Maduro being transported to US court goes viral

After the viral grey tracksuit photograph of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro post his capture by the United States special forces, the videos of Nicolas Maduro being transported to a US court is also now circulating round the internet. Maduro was handcuffed, and seemed to be limping before getting onto the helicopter. (REUTERS)

One of the videos, posted by Fox News, shows Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, being escorted to a helicopter, both escorted by security personnel.

Maduro is handcuffed, and seems to be limping before getting onto the helicopter. Maduro is wearing a khaki jacket, beige trousers and orange shoes.

After alighting from the helicopter, Maduro and his wife were escorted to a waiting vehicle which then took them to the federal courthouse in Manhattan, New York City.

A motorcade escorting Maduro left jail at around 7:15 am, before heading to an athletic field nearby, Associated Press reported. After this, Maduro was taken aboard a helicopter to the Manhattan heliport, and then shifted to an armoured vehicle, which then transported him to the courthouse complex, according to the report.

A video of the law enforcement convoy escorting Maduro leaving the courthouse was posted by RT India.

‘I’m innocent, I'm not guilty': Maduro in court

Maduro, who is in the US on drug trafficking and other such charges pleaded not guilty at a New York court on Monday. “I'm innocent. I'm not guilty,” Maduro submitted before a federal judge, according to AFP news agency.

He further said, "I'm president of the Republic of Venezuela and I'm here kidnapped since January 3, Saturday." Maduro, speaking in Spanish throughan interpreter, said he had been “kidnapped” from his home in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, also pleaded not guilty.

The federal judge ordered both Maduro and Flores to remain in jail, before setting a new date for hearing on March 17.

After the couple were captured by US commandos in the early hours of Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets and marched through Caracas in support of Maduro, AFP reported.