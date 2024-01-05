close_game
close_game
News / World News / Kim Jong Un wants boost in missile launch vehicle production for ‘military showdown’

Kim Jong Un wants boost in missile launch vehicle production for ‘military showdown’

Reuters |
Jan 05, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Washington has for months accused Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow, a claim that North Korea has denied.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for boosting production of various missile launch vehicles, calling it an important task to prepare for a "military showdown" with the enemy, state media reported on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, visits a military vehicle production plant.(via REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, visits a military vehicle production plant.(via REUTERS)

Visiting a transporter erector launcher (TEL) manufacturing factory, Kim said producing various vehicles for tactical and strategic weapons was a key task in bolstering the nuclear war deterrent of the country, KCNA news agency reported.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Stressing that the factory's position and role are very important ... given the prevailing grave situation that requires the country to be more firmly prepared for a military showdown with the enemy, he indicated the tasks to be fulfilled by the factory," KCNA said.

The state media report comes hours after the White House said on Thursday that North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine, some of which Russia has fired into Ukraine.

Washington has for months accused Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow in return for Russia's technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.

North Korea has denied it transfers arms to Moscow.

During a key party meeting last week, Kim ordered his country's military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations, as he said U.S. policy was making a war inevitable.

"(Kim) specified the immediate plan for production of varieties of TELs, long-term production plan and task of production capacity," KCNA said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out