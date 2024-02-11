 King Charles attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / King Charles attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

King Charles attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

ByHT News Desk
Feb 11, 2024 05:19 PM IST

This comes after King Charles expressed thanks for the messages of support he has received from the public.

King Charles III attended church for the first time since his cancer diagnosis along with his wife Queen Camilla. The monarch arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church close to Sandringham House where he has been recuperating following his first treatment for cancer. This comes after King Charles expressed thanks for the messages of support he has received from the public. The monarch said that such thoughts are “the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk with Canon Paul Williams as they arrive to attend a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Sandringham.(AP)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk with Canon Paul Williams as they arrive to attend a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Sandringham.(AP)

Read more: Prince Harry’s meet with King Charles ‘lasted 12 minutes’: ‘Was it for Netflix?'

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he said, adding, “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

King Charles was last seen on Tuesday leaving Clarence House in London after starting his treatment.

