e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Knife attacker injures two in Moscow church

Knife attacker injures two in Moscow church

The 26-year-old alleged attacker, from the Lipetsk region south of Moscow, was overpowered by parishioners who held him until police arrived.

world Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Moscow
A dome of an Orthodox church is seen behind barbed wire at a penal colony, where Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed on drug charges, serves her sentence, in the settlement of Novoye Grishino in Moscow region, Russia.
A dome of an Orthodox church is seen behind barbed wire at a penal colony, where Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed on drug charges, serves her sentence, in the settlement of Novoye Grishino in Moscow region, Russia. (REUTERS)
         

An attacker injured two people in a Moscow Orthodox church with a knife on Sunday before being arrested, police said, adding they were not treating the incident as terrorism.

The man came running into the altar area of the church in central Moscow and stabbed two assistants to the priest, the parish priest Kirill Sladkov said.

“He looked like an ordinary parishioner and didn’t shout anything during the attack,” Sladkov said, according to the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.

“He took out a knife and struck a blow to my assistant,” later injuring a second person before being apprehended, Sladkov said.

Sladkov later wrote on his Instagram account that both men were out of the hospital and back home.

The 26-year-old alleged attacker, from the Lipetsk region south of Moscow, was overpowered by parishioners who held him until police arrived.

Interior ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said police had opened an investigation into hooliganism and violence, adding that police also found a “package with a plant-based substance” at the scene, along with a knife and a pair of gloves.

There have been a small number of knife attacks in public places in recent years in Russia, some claimed by the Islamic State group, but none have been officially treated as terrorism cases.

tags
top news
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
From Education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
From Education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
Population control bill must to retain Hindu’s majority status: Giriraj Singh
Population control bill must to retain Hindu’s majority status: Giriraj Singh
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news