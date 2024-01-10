'Largest Houthi attack to date' in Red Sea amid Hamas war: All you need to know

A British warship shot down seven drones which were launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea in an operation alongwith US forces to repel the largest drone and missile attack to date. UK's defence secretary Grant Shapps said that the drones had been heading towards HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer deployed by the UK. American warplanes as well as other US warships also took part in the mission along with the British destroyer shooting down 18 one-way attack drones which are designed to explode upon impact. They were fired by Houthis along with two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile, according to a statement by the US military which described it as a "complex attack". Israel-Hamas War: Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired their largest-ever barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea.(AP)

The US said that this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping since November 19 as attacks have increased amid Israel-Hamas war. Grant Shapps said, "Overnight, HMS Diamond, along with US warships, successfully repelled the largest attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date. Deploying Sea Viper missiles and guns, Diamond destroyed multiple attack drones heading for her and commercial shipping in the area, with no injuries or damage sustained to Diamond or her crew. The UK alongside allies have previously made clear that these illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and if continued the Houthis will bear the consequences. We will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy.”

Houthis- who are backed by Iran- said that the attacks are aimed at ending the air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel. Following this, a US-led coalition of nations has been patrolling the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO)- which monitors shipping attacks in the region- said it was aware of an attack off the Yemeni port of Hodeida while private intelligence firm Ambrey said ships described over the radio seeing missiles and drones with US-allied warships in the area.