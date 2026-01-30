Malaysia minister faces backlash over remarks linking stress, social factors to ‘LGBT behaviour’

Zulkifli Hasan, Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), has landed at the centre of a public storm after comments linking work-related stress and social factors to what he described as LGBT lifestyles, drawing sharp criticism and widespread debate across the country, local media reported. Zulkifli Hasan, Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), has discussed the reasons behind what he termed as 'LGBT behaviour'. (X/DrZulkifli Hasan)

In a written reply to Parliament, Zulkifli referred to a 2017 study by Sulaiman et al., stating that several factors may influence an individual’s involvement in LGBT-related behaviour.

These include social influences, sexual experiences, work-related stress and other personal circumstances.

"The study emphasised that a combination of these elements may contribute to the development of LGBT-related behaviour," he said in the reply, according to a report by India Today.

We reject normalization of LGBT: Minister Zulkifli was responding to a question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN–Rantau Panjang), who sought updated data and statistics on trends related to LGBT issues in Malaysia.

She asked for details such as age-wise and ethnic breakdowns, as well as the main factors contributing to a rise in cases.

However, the minister acknowledged that the government does not have official statistics on the size of the LGBT population in the country.

"Comprehensive data on the number of LGBT people in Malaysia remains limited," he said.

The remarks sparked swift criticism online, with many questioning the portrayal of LGBT identity as being driven by stress or social pressures.

In response, Zulkifli urged the public to read his parliamentary reply in full, saying his remarks had been taken out of context.

He called for "tabayyun" -verification - before drawing conclusions based on partial reporting.

"I invite everyone, including members of parliament and the public, to honestly refer to and examine the full written answer provided in Parliament," he said in a statement issued after the backlash.

What is Malaysia's stance? The minister also reiterated the government’s position, stating: "The Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) rejects the normalisation of LGBT as it contradicts religion, morals, and social values".

While critics argue that such statements risk reinforcing stigma, supporters say they align with Malaysia’s conservative social framework.

Zulkifli’s remarks, along with his subsequent clarification, have renewed scrutiny of the government’s approach to LGBT-related issues, particularly in the absence of comprehensive official data on the community.