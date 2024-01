Maldives President Muizzu, first Lady attend programme in Chinese Fujian Province

Beijing [China], January 9 (ANI): Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed attended a programme in the Fujian Province of China on Monday. HT Image

Moreover, a welcoming banquet was organised to honour the Maldivian President and the First Lady.

Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, Zhou Zuyi, and Governor of Fujian Province, Zhao Long, along with other provincial leaders and senior officials from well-known Chinese companies, extended courtesy calls to the President.

Additionally, several cabinet ministers, including the honourable Minister of Defense Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon were also part of the President' delegation.

"Today's program for President H.E. @MMuizzu and First Lady Madam Sajidha's State Visit to the People's Republic of China took place in Fujian Province. Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, H.E. Mr. Zhou Zuyi, Governor of Fujian Province, H.E. Mr. Zhao Long, along with other provincial leaders and senior officials from renowned Chinese companies, paid courtesy calls on the President. Additionally, a welcoming banquet was organized to honor the President and the First Lady. Several cabinet ministers, including the honourable Minister of Defense, @mgmaumoon, are part of the President's delegation," Maldivian Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Monday arrived in China on a five-day State visit. Chinese officials greeted them upon their arrival at the airport in Fujian.

Muizzu and his wife are on a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first bilateral visit since assuming office on December 17 last year.

In a post shared on X, Maldives President's Office stated, "H.E. President Dr @MMuizzu and H.E. First Lady Sajidha Mohamed have arrived in Xiamen, in China's Fujian province, today on a state visit to China. This visit is at the invitation of the President of China, H.E. Xi Jinping."

During Muizzu's visit, the Maldives and China will hold official talks and sign key agreements to enhance trade, professional development, and socio-economic cooperation. Muizzu will also attend the Invest Maldives Forum in Fuzhou and meet senior Chinese business leaders.

In a statement the Maldives President's Office stated, "The visit aims to pave the way for technological and other collaborations between the two countries."

A high-level delegation is accompanying the Maldives President and the First Lady.

The Maldives President's Office stated, "Additionally, the President will meet with senior Chinese government officials, attend the Invest Maldives Forum, and have meetings with senior Chinese business leaders to explore avenues of mutual collaboration in investments and trade between the Maldives and China." (ANI)