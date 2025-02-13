Car drives into crowd in Germany's Munich; 15 injured

At least 15 people were injured in Germany's Munich after a person drove his car into a group of people. A similar incident took place last year when a man drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Germany. (File photo)

There is a large-scale police operation underway near the central train station and officers are working to verify what has happened, a spokesperson said without giving further details.

The incident came as the Munich Security Conference is to start on Friday and U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are arriving later on Thursday.

A large-scale police operation was underway near the southern city's central train station.

Police said on X they were able to detain the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

The incident appears to have affected people participating in a demonstration linked to a strike organised by the Verdi union, Reuters reported.

This is a developing story.