Man kills mother, three others over family dispute in Pakistan

A Pakistani man killed four persons, including his mother, on Tuesday after opening fire during a meeting called to settle a family dispute over property inheritance.

Syed Jamal, who was also attending the meeting, opened fire from a rifle, killing his mother, sister-in-law, nephew and a local reporter, said Irfanullah, district police chief Charsadda, about 29 kilometres from the provincial capital of Peshawar.

The officer said one more person was injured in the scuffle which broke out during the meeting. Jamal is a drug addict and has previously killed his wife as well, the officer added.

The suspect fled the scene after killing the four people. The police have launched a hunt to nab the suspect.

Family feuds, mostly over property, often turn violent in Pakistan and claim many lives every year.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 20:09 IST