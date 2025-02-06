Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran unveils largest naval military project to date: 'Martyr Bahman Bagheri'

AFP |
Feb 06, 2025 02:27 PM IST

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched the Martyr Bahman Bagheri, its first drone carrier, in Gulf waters, capable of launching missiles and carrying 60 drones.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled the country's first drone carrier on Thursday in Gulf waters, state media reported.

During the launching event, Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri stated that the carrier, known as the Martyr Bahman Bagheri, is a commercial vessel that has been converted into a drone carrier during the last two and a half years.(AFP)
During the launching event, Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri stated that the carrier, known as the Martyr Bahman Bagheri, is a commercial vessel that has been converted into a drone carrier during the last two and a half years.(AFP)

The carrier, called the Martyr Bahman Bagheri, is a commercial vessel that was repurposed as a drone carrier over the past two-and-a-half years, Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri said during the unveiling ceremony.

Described by Tangsiri as the "largest naval military project" in the history of the Islamic republic, the carrier is capable of launching long-range missiles in addition to carrying drones and helicopters.

Also read: Indian authorities assess impact of Trump memorandum on Chabahar port in Iran

It is also equipped for electronic warfare, and can remain at sea for up to a year.

According to the IRNA state news agency, the vessel has a capacity of 60 drones.

During the unveiling ceremony, Guards chief Hossein Salami emphasised that Iran did not seek to threaten others, "but we will not bow to the threat of any power".

He also stated that Iran "will not engage in any wars with the governments we recognise".

The chief of the Iranian armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri, who was also present at the ceremony, described the vessel as "a mobile base that can operate self-sufficiently throughout the world's waters".

Iran on Sunday unveiled a new ballistic missile it said was capable of reaching targets up to 1,700 kilometres (1,056 miles) away during a ceremony attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Since the 1979 revolution and the break in ties with the United States -- which had been Iran's main arms supporter -- Tehran has developed a series of sophisticated missiles and drones.

The unveiling of the carrier coincides with the so-called Fajr decade, an annual 10-day celebration of the Islamic revolution that overthrew the US-backed shah of Iran.

Since the return of US President Donald Trump, who pursued a "maximum pressure" policy against Tehran during his first term, the Iranian government has conducted multiple shows of military strength.

Also read: Iran test-fires anti-warship cruise missile that can ‘create hell’ for enemy warship

The armed forces have launched large-scale military exercises across the country and showcased underground military bases in recent days.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On