News / World News / MEA's 'stay close to shelter' caution to Indians in Israel amid 'war' with Hamas

MEA's 'stay close to shelter' caution to Indians in Israel amid 'war' with Hamas

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2023 02:48 PM IST

In an advisory, MEA said all Indian nationals in Israel must remain vigilant and observe safety protocols

The Ministry of External Affairs has cautioned Indians in Israel amid the latter's "war" with Hamas that intruded into the Israeli territory and mounted an attack, saying "avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters".

A residential building in Tel Aviv is damaged following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel. (AFP)
A residential building in Tel Aviv is damaged following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel. (AFP)

In an advisory, MEA said all Indian nationals in Israel must remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by the local authorities.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure," it said in a statement.

"In case of emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," it added.

Also read: Shocking video shows Hamas rockets targeting Israeli cities

Israeli forces have been fighting Palestinian intruders around the Gaza Strip.

Army spokesman Richard Hecht said the Palestinian operatives barged into Israel through paragliders, sea and the ground. Before that, hundreds of rockets were fired into Israel by Hamas operatives.

In his first public address, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and they will win it.

Also read: ‘We are at war… will win’: PM Netanyahu tells Israel after ‘enemy’ Hamas attack

The Israeli defence minister, meanwhile, warned Hamas that orchestrated the attack that it made a "grave mistake" by declaring war on Israel.

Several Israeli's were reported dead or were taken captive by Hamas.

Israel police chief there were 21 active scenes in southern Israel.

Also read: Restraint, solidarity: What world powers said on Hamas' surprise Israel attack

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif called on Palestinians everywhere to fight.

"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," he said.

With inputs from AFP

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out