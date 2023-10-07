MEA's 'stay close to shelter' caution to Indians in Israel amid 'war' with Hamas

The Ministry of External Affairs has cautioned Indians in Israel amid the latter's "war" with Hamas that intruded into the Israeli territory and mounted an attack, saying "avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters". A residential building in Tel Aviv is damaged following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel. (AFP)

In an advisory, MEA said all Indian nationals in Israel must remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by the local authorities.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure," it said in a statement.

"In case of emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," it added.

Also read: Shocking video shows Hamas rockets targeting Israeli cities

Israeli forces have been fighting Palestinian intruders around the Gaza Strip.

Army spokesman Richard Hecht said the Palestinian operatives barged into Israel through paragliders, sea and the ground. Before that, hundreds of rockets were fired into Israel by Hamas operatives.

In his first public address, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and they will win it.

Also read: ‘We are at war… will win’: PM Netanyahu tells Israel after ‘enemy’ Hamas attack

The Israeli defence minister, meanwhile, warned Hamas that orchestrated the attack that it made a "grave mistake" by declaring war on Israel.

Several Israeli's were reported dead or were taken captive by Hamas.

Israel police chief there were 21 active scenes in southern Israel.

Also read: Restraint, solidarity: What world powers said on Hamas' surprise Israel attack

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif called on Palestinians everywhere to fight.

"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," he said.

With inputs from AFP

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON