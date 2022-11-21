'Meghan Markle for US president' clothing sparks backlash: Report

Clothing suggesting that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle could throw her hat into the political ring for the US presidential elections in 2024 met with severe backlash on social media platforms.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents in a recent poll with Express UK said that the Democrats should choose a female candidate for president in the 2024 elections. More than a quarter of the respondents said Meghan Markle would be their choice from a list of potential candidates.

This meant that Meghan was ranked higher than the current vice president, Kamala Harris.

In May, US President Joe Biden’s sister had suggested that “of course” the Duchess of Sussex could be a good presidential prospect in the future.

Valerie Biden Owens told Good Morning Britain: “It’s wonderful to have women in politics, the more women we have, the better our democratic system will work.”

ITV News royal editor, Chris Ship, also said it “wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest” if the Duchess did make a move into the political sphere.

But US-based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that Meghan Markle would not have “thick enough skin to formally go into politics”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to receive an award from the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation, which champions human rights. The award is reserved for "exemplary leaders", with several former presidents among its recipients.

