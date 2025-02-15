Meghan Markle ‘seriously banking on this new bond’ with Jessica Alba over this common trauma

Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba recently crossed paths at Kerry Washington’s 48th birthday celebration earlier this month, and reports say they bonded over their shared experiences with divorce. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(AP)

Markle has been seeking to expand her social circle in Hollywood after distancing herself from former A-lister friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise, and George and Amal Clooney.

Alba recently announced her split from her husband, Cash Warren, after 20 years together. The couple, who married in 2008, share three children. Markle, on the other front, divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson, in 2013 after a two-year marriage, years before she met Prince Harry.

Meghan seeks new Hollywood connections amid divorce rumours with Harry

“Meghan spilled the beans to Jessica about how miserable she’d been even before packing her bags for Canada. She talked about the months she spent torturing herself over whether to end things with Trevor, and when she finally took the plunge, it was like a massive weight had lifted off her shoulders,” a source aware about the conversation between Meghan and Alba told Radar Online.

“It was such a relief that it wiped away any second thoughts about trying to mend their marriage. But here’s the kicker: Meghan totally gets that her situation is a whole different ball game since she and Trevor had a blink-and-you-miss-it marriage and no kids to complicate things.”

Following a recent Vanity Fair report, rumours surrounding the state of her marriage to Prince Harry surfaced; sources suggest Markle is keen to maintain her presence in Hollywood by forming new connections. “With her A-list friend group dwindling faster than you can say 'Hollywood drama,' Meghan is seriously banking on this new bond with Jessica,” the source noted.

“She’s crossing her fingers that Jessica will introduce her to her glamorous pals, like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner, as she fights tooth and nail to maintain her star power in Tinseltown.”