 Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed by half-sister | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed by half-sister

Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed by half-sister

Reuters |
Mar 13, 2024 07:07 AM IST

In the lawsuit, Markle's half-sister alleged that Markle's statements in a Netflix series were “deceptive fame-seeking imposter with avaricious intentions.”

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, rejecting claims that the actress had made "disparaging, hurtful and false" claims about her half-sister.

The lawsuit specifically took issue with Meghan Markle's remarks that she and Samantha had not been close growing up. (Reuters)
The lawsuit specifically took issue with Meghan Markle's remarks that she and Samantha had not been close growing up. (Reuters)

Markle's half-sister Samantha, with whom she shares a father, had alleged that Markle's statements in a Netflix documentary series and a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey had implied Samantha was a "deceptive fame-seeking imposter with avaricious intentions."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | UK Tabloid says Meghan Markle may have dodged a bullet amid Kate Middleton Photoshop scandal

The lawsuit specifically took issue with Markle's remarks that she and Samantha had not been close growing up, and that Samantha had changed her surname back to Markle when the royal couple first started dating.

U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell of Florida's Middle District found in her ruling on Tuesday that the statements in question were either opinions, substantially true, or did not plausibly defame Samantha.

Meghan Markle and Harry, King Charles' younger son, are known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They and their two children have lived in California since the couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Also Read | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to Uvalde school shooting victim's family, celebrate birthday: Watch

Their widely publicized split from the rest of Britain's royal family has been worldwide tabloid fodder for years, and prompted the British government to strip Harry of automatic police protection when he was in Britain.

In the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey cited in Samantha Markle's complaint, the couple accused the royal family of racism, neglect, and internal feuds. Asked by Winfrey about a "supposedly tell-all book" her half-sister had authored about her, Markle replied that it would be "very hard to tell all when you don't know me."

Their appearance with Winfrey was viewed by 49 million people around the world, according to U.S. network CBS. It caused their popularity to plummet within Britain and triggered the 1,000-year-old monarchy's biggest crisis of the century. (Reporting by Julia Harte Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On