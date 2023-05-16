'Meghan sending a message to British royal family… she has a life of her own', says royal expert

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to receive an award from the Ms. Foundation at the Women of Vision Awards in New York City. The ceremony is scheduled to take place just 10 days after King Charles III was crowned in London. The royal family's notable absence has led to several royal experts criticizing Markle's award's timing. Many believe that the timing couldn't have been more wrong, given that the Duchess was noticeably absent from "the single most important moment in Charles' life and a singular moment in world history." Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London.(AP)

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that the award is a "slap in the face" to the man who walked her down the aisle and to the country she adopted, for better or worse, as her own. Andersen believes that if Markle is a sensitive and caring person, she would make it her top priority to help mend her husband's relationship with his brother Prince William and the King.

In contrast, the profile announcing Markle as a winner in this year's ceremony describes her as a "feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model." The former "Suits" star has been honored for her lifelong advocacy for women and girls, which she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures.

Andersen alleged that Meghan is aiming to be the next Oprah, a multimedia titan with real political clout, but she won't run for office because she is far too thin-skinned. Still, she does want to have an impact on the next election. Andersen insists that Markle is sending a message to the British royal family by receiving the trophy from Gloria Steinem.

"She's making it clear that she has a life of her own, doing the things she thinks are important," he said. "She also seems to be saying that getting a trophy from Gloria Steinem is more important to her than seeing her husband's dad crowned king of England. It's an in-your-face gesture aimed at the royal family she just snubbed."

Writer and activist Gloria Steinem speaks about photographer Annie Leibovitz’ new exhibit 'WOMEN. (Reuters Photo)

Gloria Steinem is a trailblazing American journalist and social-political activist, who rose to fame as a prominent figurehead of the second-wave feminist movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Meghan's participation in such award ceremonies quashes the idea of her of laying low after the kerfuffle with the royal family and her absence in King Charles's coronation.

Many believed that Markle would help the Windsors connect with younger people in an increasingly multicultural nation. However, those dreams crumbled when the couple made their royal exit in 2020. They alleged that palace officials were insensitive to Markle's mental health struggles as she attempted to navigate royal life. The couple also claimed that the duchess faced racist attitudes from the U.K. press, which contributed to their decision to leave the country.

Since moving to North America, the couple has repeatedly aired their grievances. After a six-part Netflix docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan" was launched in December 2022, which further detailed their struggles, Harry's explosive memoir "Spare" was published in January of this year.

Also read | Megyn Kelly accuses Meghan Markle of staging hiking photos, sparks controversy

The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view in April. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they had been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their home in the UK.

(Source: Fox News)