Melania Trump ‘Disappointed’ by Capitol Riot, laments deaths
First lady Melania Trump said Monday she was “disappointed and disheartened” by the violent attack on the US Capitol last week and called for healing.
“Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable,” she said in a statement released by the White House.
Trump called on all “citizens” to “take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives.”
“I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness,” she said.
She also scorned unspecified “false misleading accusations” about her from people she said are “looking to be relevant.”
“This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain,” she said.
On Wednesday, a mob encouraged by President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, sending lawmakers fleeing to safety. The rampage left five people, including a police officer, dead.
Trump lamented the deaths and said she prayed for their families.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders have called on the president to resign because of the violence and said they will act to remove him from office if he does not.
Melania Trump nodded to the fact that she will be leaving her role in the coming days.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your first lady. I want to thank the millions of Americans who supported my husband and me over the past 4 years and shown the incredible impact of the American spirit,” she said.
