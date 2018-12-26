Mentally retarded man commits suicide after killing 5 family members in Pakistan

A mentally retarded person shot dead five male family members, including his father, uncle and three brothers, over a domestic dispute and later committed suicide in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Tehkal area University Road Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Abdullah, 24, shot dead his father Jan Muhammad after a brief verbal brawl. When his three brothers - Jawad, Luqman and Zaibullah - and uncle Faqir Muhammad arrived at the scene of incident, he also killed them, police said.

Later, the accused committed suicide, they added.

The police said that the killer was mentally retarded. The bodies have been shifted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital for post-mortem.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 19:54 IST