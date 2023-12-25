Mom of Hamas hostage ‘accidentally’ killed by IDF urges people to adopt animals in his memory

A social media post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel has urged people to adopt animals in the memory ofYotam Haim, a 28-year-old Hamas hostage who was allegedly accidentally shot dead by IDF troops after he escaped captivity. Yotam was killed alongside two other hostages – Alon Shamriz, 26, and Samar Fouad Talalka, 24. The three were killed while they waved a white flag, after fleeing Hamas in Gaza's Shejaiya under combat conditions. This undated photo provided via courtesy of the Haim family shows Yotam Haim (Courtesy of the Haim family via AP)(AP)

Yotam’s mother, Iris Haim, has asked individuals to adopt “a cat, a dog, a turtle, a fish, some kind of animal,” according to the LinkedIn post. “Animals gave him (Yotam) a lot of confidence,” the post says.

In a previous interview, Iris said she does not feel anger towards the soldiers who killed her son."Yotam wanted a better world without revenge," she told visitors who were mourning the loss of Yptam, according to i24 News.

The troops claimed they failed to see the white flag the hostages were waving during exchanges of fire.

Many left heartwarming comments on the Linkedin post, with one saying, “May Yotam’s memory be a blessing. Iris’s adoption request in Yotam’s memory is a beautiful mitzvah. My sister and her family adopted a dog in need of rescue and named her Nova.” “Adopting a pet is not only giving it a home , the pet will give you unconditional love forever,” one user wrote, while another said, “Beautiful way to remember Yotam. His mom is an amazing woman, mother, role model, and inspiration to us all.” “Adopted a 13 year old dog this year. Senior pets need good homes. May Yotam's memory be a blessing,” one user wrote.

“Whatva wonderful young man he was. May his memory always be blessed,” one user wrote, while another said, “How old was Yotam, he had not even seen the world with his heart and the doomsday must have passed on the parents of this young man. May the Lord give patience to your parents. And seeing your love for animals, my heart was filled, maybe Hamas animals will realize and release all the hostages....”