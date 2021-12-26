Home / World News / More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
world news

More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow

“As the weather situation in northeastern Japan remains unstable, there could be more cancellations to come,” Yutaka Kitahara, the company's operations director said.
Japan cancels more than 100 fights due to heavy snow&nbsp;(AP)
Japan cancels more than 100 fights due to heavy snow (AP)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Tokyo

More than 100 domestic flights in Japan were grounded on Sunday due to heavy snow in the northern and western parts of the country, Japan's two biggest airlines said.

ANA Holdings had halted 77 flights as of 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), affecting about 5,100 passengers, said Yutaka Kitahara, the company's operations director.

"As the weather situation in northeastern Japan remains unstable, there could be more cancellations to come," Kitahara said.

Japan Airlines Co had cancelled 35 flights as of 10 a.m. (0100 GMT), affecting 1,810 passengers, a representative with the airline's operations division said.

Worldwide, thousands of flights have been cancelled over the Christmas weekend because of the rapid spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Japan, which tightened border controls to counter the threat from Omicron, has reported only about a dozen cases of community spread of the new variant and 231 total Omicron infections, including overseas arrivals, according to the health ministry.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan snowfall flight cancellation + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out