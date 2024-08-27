Muhammad Yunus calls for revival of SAARC

Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday called for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to boost economic cooperation in the neighbourhood. Yunus called for reviving SAARC for “enhanced regional cooperation in an effort to boost economic cooperation. (AFP photo)

Yunus made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan high commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof, who spoke of the need for reinvigorating trade and economic ties and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Saarc has been largely moribund since India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan pulled out of a summit that was to be hosted by Pakistan in November 2016. Since then, India has stepped up cooperation through other regional mechanisms such as Bimstec.

Saarc, Yunus said, could be a “model of relationships like the European Union”. He added, “We must work together for mutual benefits.”

Maroof also emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation at multilateral platforms. He conveyed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concern at the devastation caused by floods in Bangladesh and said Pakistan stands ready to assist Bangladesh.

Maroof requested the Bangladeshi side to ease visa procedures for Pakistani citizens and called for direct flights between the two countries. He also highlighted the need for increased engagement through existing bilateral mechanisms.

Yunus held a separate meeting with Russian ambassador Aleksandr Mantytsky, who said Moscow will continue supporting Dhaka at international forums.

The two sides also the Rooppur nuclear power plant, which Bangladesh is building with technical and financial support from Russia, and increased cooperation on food security, energy exploration and science and technology. Mantytsky said the construction of the plant is in the final stage and it is expected to become operational next year.

Yunus recalled Russia’s role during Bangladesh’s independence war in 1971, and its vital mine-clearing operations at Chattogram port.

He called on Russia to increase imports from Bangladesh, including products other than the readymade garments, which make up 90% of exports to Russia. “We need to diversify our exports,” Yunus said.

Mantytsky said Russia is a key economic partner of Bangladesh as it supplies vital food grains and fertiliser to the country. Last year, Russia exported more than 2.3 million tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh and the shipments during 2024 have crossed two million tonnes.

State-run Russian energy company Gazprom has expressed interest in exploring five gas wells on Bhola island and more wells inland. Mantytsky said Russia is also interested in exporting LNG to Bangladesh.