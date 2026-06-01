Nancy Guthrie update: Officials to use ‘new tools’ into investigation as June 1 marks sad deadline

Nancy Guthrie has been unaccounted for since Sunday, February 1. As the case hits the four-month milestone, officials are allegedly seeking to incorporate “new tools” into the investigation. As Nancy Guthrie's disappearance reaches four months, authorities are looking to implement new technology in the investigation. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

While attending CrimeCon in Las Vegas this weekend, Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz shared some information regarding the modifications that federal law enforcement is considering to introduce.

Nancy Guthrie update: ‘New tools’ to be used in probe? During a panel discussion featuring defense attorney Donna Rotunno, Fox Nation’s Paul Mauro, and investigator Josh Ritter, Ruiz mentioned that "a really good federal source" informed him that they are currently considering the introduction of “new tools” into the investigation.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie: Expert expresses ‘disgust’ that FBI hasn’t disclosed ‘enhanced’ suspect pics, ‘the dude looks Spanish’

Ruiz, who has been reporting on the high-profile disappearance since the beginning, stated that these tools are related to technology, although he did not provide any additional specific information.

According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, the FBI is the law enforcement agency that maintains direct communication with the Guthrie family.

Earlier this month, Nanos informed PEOPLE that he is no longer in contact with Nancy’s relatives, which include her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC Today.

There has been significant discussion regarding Nanos's management of the investigation, particularly concerning whether he adequately involved the FBI during the initial hours and days of the case.

Nanos has consistently asserted that he adhered to protocol and reached out to the FBI as promptly as possible.

“The FBI was with us day one,” Nanos stated to PEOPLE. “We’ve always had a working relationship.”

June 1 marks a sorrowful deadline Today marks four months since Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen alive. It is thought that Guthrie was abducted from her residence in Tucson, Arizona during the early hours of February 1.

Since that time, law enforcement has followed up on hundreds of leads and tips, yet they have not located Guthrie, identified a suspect, or even established a motive for the crime.

The Guthrie family continues to offer a reward of $1 million for any information, in addition to the FBI promoting a reward of $100,000.