Nancy Pelosi wins 20th term in US House | 5 things about former Speaker

Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday secured re-election to her US House seat in California, reinforcing her decades-long legacy in Congress. Nancy Pelosi, first elected to the House in 1987, became the first woman to serve as House Speaker and has led the House Democrats since 2003, earning recognition as one of the most effective speakers in history. Nancy Pelosi speaks during an event in Washington. (AP file)

Representing a district that includes most of San Francisco, Nancy Pelosi has been an influential figure on key policy issues. Recently, she was instrumental in urging President Joe Biden to reconsider his decision to run for re-election in 2024, reflecting her prominent role in shaping Democratic strategies.

Nancy Pelosi’s enduring influence and leadership continue to leave a profound impact on both her party and the legislative process. With this re-election, she maintains her position as a pivotal force in American politics.

5 things about Nancy Pelosi: