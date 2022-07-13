NASA's universe images flashed on screens at iconic Times Square | Video
On Monday, the National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) released the first images of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope. The full-colour images showed finer details like the vast cloud of gas surrounding a dying star, and an atmosphere of giant plant 1,150 light years from the Earth.
The Times Square in New York also aired the images released by the US space agency on its screens. The Square's official twitter handle shared the videos in which the James Webb telescope images were flashed on the screens.
“NASA just released the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, and they are live on our Times Square sign! Truly amazing photos that will help us all better understand our universe, and the full potential of this new space age,” financial services giant Morgan Stanley tweeted.
NASA hailed the pictures as a milestone to mark a new era of astronomical exploration, Reuters reported. The $9 billion infrared telescope was launched on December 25 last year. It reached its destination in solar orbit nearly 1 million miles from Earth a month later.
With Webb finely tuned after months spent remotely aligning its mirrors and calibrating its instruments, scientists will embark on a competitively selected agenda exploring the evolution of galaxies, life cycle of stars, atmospheres of distant exoplanets, and moons of our outer solar system.
"All of us are just blown away," Amber Straughn, Webb deputy project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said among a panel of experts who briefed reporters following the big reveal.
Whoops and hollers from a sprightly "cheer team" welcomed some 300 scientists, telescope engineers, politicians and senior officials from NASA and its international partners into a packed and auditorium at Goddard for the official unveiling.
(With Reuters input)
-
Anand Mahindra's tweet about ‘desi 10 Downing Street’ wins hearts on Twitter
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who often keeps Twitter engaged with amusing and relatable tweets, did it again as he shared a meme - a photo of the British prime minister's London residence with a photoshopped Indian 'toran' (or garland) made of dry mango leaves and a 'swastika' symbol (which marks an auspicious beginning) painted in red on each side of the doorway.
-
Oppn leader and prez hopeful slams Sri Lanka PM's emergency call
Sri Lanka opposition leader Sajith Premadasa - nominated this week as a candidate to replace president Gotabaya Rajapaksa - has criticised prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for declaring an emergency. Earlier today Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a national emergency and imposed a curfew in some areas. Protesters have labelled Wickremesinghe - a veteran Sri Lankan leader sworn-in in May amid hope he could resolve this crisis - as a 'failed prime minister'.
-
US destroyer sails near disputed islands in SCS, raising tensions with China
Tension spiked on Wednesday after China deployed warships and jets to monitor an American guided-missile destroyer, which sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea, challenging Chinese claims of territorial sovereignty in the maritime region. The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the ship exercised its right to free passage and then continued sailing, contradicting a Chinese statement on the incident.
-
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe takes over as acting president: Report
Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday took over as the acting president, hours after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives amid protests against him in the country, Reuters reported. "The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province," Wickremesinghe's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told Reuters. The protests across the island nation continues as the protesters have now demanded that Wickremesinghe must resign.
-
Emergency in Sri Lanka: Prez flees, protests at PM's home, shots heard | VIDEOS
The Sri Lanka government has declared a state of emergency after embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled late Tuesday night to Maldives, news agency AFP said citing sources within prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. Fresh protests erupted in the crisis-hit island nation Wednesday morning after a mob of angry citizens stormed the PM's residence in Colombo to demand that he too resign. Security forces have also begun aerial patrols to monitor the situation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics